A rickshaw puller speaks on his mobile phone as he waits for customers in front of advertisement billboards belonging to telecom companies in Kolkata February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI Indian mobile market leaders Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone bought telecommunications airwaves worth about $3 billion (1 billion pounds) each in an auction that raised nearly $10 billion in total, far exceeding the government's revenue target.

Bharti and Vodafone won airwaves in the premium 900 megahertz band that was available only in three key cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The telecoms unit of conglomerate Reliance Industries won airwaves in another band in more than a dozen service areas.

The Indian government will get at least $3 billion upfront as companies are required to pay a quarter to a third of the winning price initially and the rest up to 2026. The government had targeted raising at least $1.8 billion through the auction to help to shrink its budget deficit.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram faces a challenge to meet the budget deficit target for the current fiscal year ending in March partly due to a shortfall in tax collections and revenue receipts from the sale of stakes in state companies.

"The government is happy and we will see a smile on the face of the finance minister," Indian telecoms minister Kapil Sibal said after the auction ended on Thursday following 10 days of bidding.

Eight companies had applied to bid in the auction of 900 megahertz and 1800 megahertz band airwaves.

Idea Cellular, the country's third biggest carrier by customer and revenue, won airwaves in the 900 MHz band in Delhi. Telenor's Indian unit, Reliance Communications and Aircel also won airwaves in the 1800 MHz band in some zones.

Bids in the 900 megahertz band totalled about 236 billion rupees, while bids in the 1800 megahertz band were about 376 billion rupees.

The stakes were especially high for Vodafone and Bharti which use the relatively more efficient 900 Mhz band airwaves in key cities. They would have seen their rights expire in November unless they won them back in the auction.

India had traditionally sold airwaves for run mobile services through a state-selection process, but switched to an open auction in 2012 after a scandal over mis-selling of permits.

The government's spectrum auction in November 2012 and March 2013 flopped as most bidders stayed away, complaining the floor prices for bids were too high. Eight bidders applied to participate in the current auction after the government sharply cut auction reserve prices.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy. Writing by Aradhana Aravindan. Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman)