NEW DELHI India received bids worth about 94 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in an auction of 2G (second generation) mobile phone airwaves, the telecommunications minister, Kapil Sibal, said, managing to raise less than one quarter of its sale target.

India's first sale of 2G mobile phone airwaves by auction came after the Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of permits that had been granted to eight carriers in a scandal-tainted process in 2008.

Five operators - Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Vodafone Group Plc's (VOD.L) local unit, Norway's Telenor ASA (TEL.OL), Videocon Telecommunications, part of India's Videocon Industries (VEDI.NS), and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) - had applied to participate in the auction.

($1 = 54.9700 Indian rupees)

