NEW DELHI India's deficit-constrained government raised less than a quarter of its target in a cellphone airwaves auction that was slammed by telecommunications carriers as too pricey.

The government received bids worth about 94 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in the auction of 2G (second generation) mobile phone airwaves, telecommunications minister Kapil Sibal said on Wednesday, compared with its target for 400 billion rupees.

India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, was selling 2G mobile phone airwaves through an auction for the first time after the country's Supreme Court ordered the revoking of permits granted to eight carriers in a scandal-tainted process in 2008.

The government had set a bid starting price of 140 billion rupees for 5 megahertz of airwave space in all of India's 22 telecommunications zones, but there were no bids for some zones.

The base price was more than seven times what carriers paid in 2008.

Norwegian telecommunications group Telenor ASA (TEL.OL) won airwave space in six zones in the auction, retaining part of its operations in the country after its permits there were revoked by the court.

Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS), India's No.4 mobile operator, won airwaves in all seven zones in which it was set to lose its permits after the court order, a government official involved in the auction process said.

Videocon Telecommunications won airwaves in six zones.

Indian mobile phone market leaders Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and British mobile phone group Vodafone Group Plc's (VOD.L) local unit won extra airwaves in one and 14 zones, respectively.

($1=54.97 Indian rupees)

