Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
NEW DELHI India will find it difficult to support a protocol on global trade without "an assurance and visible outcomes" that a permanent solution was being negotiated over its concerns about public food stockholding, the trade minister said on Friday.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.