WASHINGTON India is expected to choose Sikorsky Aircraft's S-70B Sea Hawk helicopters at a 16-aircraft tender worth over $1 billion (612.93 million British pound), according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The decision could come during a high-profile visit to the United States by new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that starts on Friday.

The Sikorsky deal would be one of several large U.S. arms purchases by India that are nearing completion - including over $2.5 billion in orders for Boeing Co's AH-64D Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, declined comment on the potential helicopter order.

