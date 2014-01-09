WASHINGTON The United States has requested that Devyani Khobragade, an Indian diplomat indicted by a U.S. grand jury, leave the country, a U.S. government official said on Thursday.

The official said she had yet to leave the United States. The request for her to depart was part of an apparent arrangement to ease a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Washington accepted a request by India to accredit the diplomat at the United Nations and then asked New Delhi to waive the diplomatic immunity that status conferred. India denied the U.S. request, leading Washington to ask for her departure, the official said.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Peter Cooney)