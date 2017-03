A surveillance camera is pictured in front of the headquarters of Vodafone Germany in Duesseldorf September 12, 2013. A hacker has gained access to one of Vodafone Germany's servers and has stolen the personal data of about 2 million customers, the company said on Thursday.... REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS CRIME LAW) - RTX13IMJ

NEW DELHI The Indian government will defend a notice for arbitration from Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a more than $2 billion tax dispute, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

Vodafone said on Wednesday it had filed for an international arbitration against the Indian government, after the two sides failed to find a solution to the long-running tax dispute through talks.

