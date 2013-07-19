MUMBAI Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) violated Indian rules governing foreign investment, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country's top police agency, said in a letter to a member of parliament and seen by Reuters.

The federal police agency said in the letter that according to its analysis, Wal-Mart's investment violated Reserve Bank of India guidelines and Foreign Exchange Management Act regulations. However, it said violation of FEMA regulations do not fall under its purview, so it cannot investigate the matter.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, has denied the accusations and said on Friday it has cooperated with the government during the investigation.

A CBI spokeswoman did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Tony Munroe and Jane Merriman)