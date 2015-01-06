The grave marker of Hayati Lutfiah, a passenger of AirAsia QZ8501, is pictured at a cemetery in Surabaya January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Indonesian Search and Rescue and police carry a stretcher across the tarmac after receiving the remains of two passengers from AirAsia flight QZ8501 recovered from the sea at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (INDONESIA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT MILITARY)

A map with the mark 'TKP' (C), believed to indicate the possible location of the wreckage of AirAsia flight QZ8501, is seen onboard SAR ship Purworejo at Kumai port, Pangkalan Bun district, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian Navy personnel evacuate recovered dead bodies of passengers from AirAsia flight QZ8501, on the the deck of the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, at sea January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

A rescue team member works on the deck of SAR ship KN Purworejo during a search operation for passengers of AirAsia flight QZ8501 in the Java Sea January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian military personnel stand guard as a military aircraft carrying caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, arrives at a military base in Surabaya January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Body bags containing dead bodies recovered during a search operation for passengers of AirAsia flight QZ8501, are arranged on the deck of the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, at sea January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

Indonesian Navy personnel prepare to transfer body bags containing dead bodies recovered during a search operation for passengers of AirAsia flight QZ8501, to Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh at sea January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

Personnel on the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh lift body bags containing dead bodies recovered during a search operation for passengers of AirAsia flight QZ8501, at sea January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

Indonesian military personnel sit next to caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Russian search and rescue team loads their equipment after arriving on a Beriev Be-200 amphibious plane to support the search for Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ8501, at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

The front (top) and reverse sides of debris resembling an aircraft window panel recovered by the Republic of Singapore Navy are seen in this combination of handout photos provided by Singapore's Ministry of Defence, released to Reuters January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Singapore Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters

Indonesian Air Force crew members taking part in the search for AirAsia QZ8501 wait out a rain storm under the tail of a cargo plane at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An Indonesian Air Force crew member looks out the windows of a Super Puma helicopter during a search and rescue operation for AirAsia flight QZ8501, over Kumai Bay, south of Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adi Weda/Pool

The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance after being transported from a ship by a U.S. Navy helicopter from the USS Sampson at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An Indonesian Navy seaboat (R) picks up items retrieved from the Republic of Singapore Navy vessel RSS Valour in this handout photo provided by Singapore's Ministry of Defence, released to Reuters January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Singapore Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters

Divers prepare their gear on the deck of the Search and Rescue (SAR) ship KN Purworejo during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Java Sea January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rescue team members in a boat communicate with other members of the team on the deck of the Search and Rescue (SAR) ship KN Purworejo during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Java Sea January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Crewmembers of an Indonesian Air Force NAS 332 Super Puma helicopter look out of the windows during a search operation for the victims and wreckage of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 over the Java Sea, Indonesia, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tatan Syuflana/Pool

Rescue team members carry the dead body of a passenger of AirAsia flight QZ8501 in a basket at Iskandar airbase in Pangkalan Bun January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian Navy ship KRI Sultan Hasanuddin sails on the Java Sea during a search operation for the victims of AirAsia flight QZ 8501, off Pangkalan Bun, Central Borneo, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Achmad Ibrahim

A Muslim cleric scatters flowers after a prayer for victims of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 inside an Indonesian Air Force NAS 332 Super Puma helicopter flying over the Java Sea off Pangkalan Bun, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Achmad Ibrahim/Pool

Rescue team members carry an inflatable boat in front of SAR ship KN Purworejo during a search operation for passengers of AirAsia flight QZ8501 at Kumai port in Pangkalan Bun, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian military chief General Moeldoko talks to reporters during a news conference on the search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at Iskandar airbase in Pangkalan Bun January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Malaysian Navy ship is seen from an Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter during a search mission for for AirAsia flight QZ8501 off the coast of Central Kalimantan January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Veri Sanovri/Pool

JAKARTA, Indonesia Search teams scouring the ocean for the wreckage of an AirAsia jet found two new metal objects on Tuesday, but nine days after the plane crashed officials say there is still no sign of the crucial black box flight recorders.

Bad weather continued to hamper the search, and while conditions eased slightly on Tuesday, high waves and strong currents prevented divers from going deep into the waters to look for the plane's wreckage on the bottom of the Java Sea.

Indonesian officials believe they may have located the tail and parts of the fuselage of the Airbus A320-200 30 metres below the surface, but have been unable to properly investigate the debris so far.

Flight QZ8501 plunged into the water off Borneo island on Dec. 28, about 40 minutes into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. There were no survivors among the 162 people on board.

Jakarta has launched a crackdown on its fast-growing aviation sector since the crash, reassigning some officials and tightening rules on pre-flight procedures in a country with a patchy reputation for air safety.

"Divers were ready on the ship but the challenges were currents and waves," the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, told a news conference in Jakarta on Tuesday evening.

He said a U.S. navy ship located two more metal objects using sonar signals, though it is not known yet if they are part of the missing plane. Those would add to the five large objects, believed to have been part of the plane, detected so far.

Two more bodies were also recovered from the sea, bringing the total found so far to 39.

Search and rescue agency official Supriyadi, who is coordinating the operation from the southern Borneo town of Pangkalan Bun, said there had been no "pings" detected from the black box's emergency locator beacon, possibly because it was buried in the seabed or the muddy water was impeding its signal.

"They haven't found anything, maybe because the water is turbid and there is zero visibility," he said. "There's a possibility it is buried in mud."

The captain of an Indonesian navy patrol vessel said on Monday his ship had found what was believed to be the tail, a key find since that section of the aircraft houses the cockpit voice and flight data recorders. But Soelistyo said that could not yet be confirmed.

Less than a third of the bodies of the mostly Indonesian passengers and crew have been recovered so far. Many more could still be trapped in the fuselage of the aircraft.

AVIATION CRACKDOWN

The crash was the first fatal accident suffered by the AirAsia budget group, whose Indonesian affiliate has come under criticism from the authorities in Jakarta since the disaster.

The transport ministry has suspended Indonesia AirAsia's Surabaya-Singapore licence, saying the carrier only had permission to fly the route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight QZ8501 took off on a Sunday, though the ministry said this had no bearing on the accident.

"Flying without license was not the cause of the accident," transport minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters.

Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based AirAsia, has made little comment, but said it would fully cooperate with investigations.

Indonesia's financial regulator said it did not believe the issue of whether the airline had the correct flight permits would affect insurers paying out on claims.

While the cause of the crash is not known, the national weather bureau has said the seasonal tropical storms common in the area were likely to be a factor. Last week, the authorities questioned whether the pilot had followed proper weather procedures.

On Monday, the transport ministry said officials at the airport operator in Surabaya and air traffic control agency who had allowed the flight to take off had been moved to other duties while the accident investigation is completed.

It also said it had issued a directive making it mandatory for pilots to be briefed face-to-face by an airline flight operations officer on weather conditions and other operational issues before every flight.

Indonesia is one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets and its carriers, such as Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia, are among the top customers for plane makers Airbus and Boeing.

But its safety record is chequered. The European Commission banned all Indonesia-based airlines from flying to the European Union in 2007 following a series of accidents. Exemptions to that ban have since been granted to some carriers, including Garuda and AirAsia.

(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana, Adriana Nina Kusuma, Michael Taylor, Nilufar Rizki, Charlotte Greenfield and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta/Surabaya and Fergus Jensen in Pangkalan Bun; Writing by Alex Richardson and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)