SYDNEY Australian consular officials will on Wednesday visit a teenager detained in Bali on suspicion of drug possession, Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.

The 18-year-old was detained on Monday after apparently being found holding a small quantity of white powder.

"We are doing what we can," Bishop told media in Canberra. "At this stage, our focus is on assisting him and his family as they navigate through the Indonesian judicial system."

Under Indonesian law, a conviction for possession of less than 5 grams of prohibited drugs carries a maximum 12-year prison sentence.

Anyone convicted of possessing more than 5 grams of banned drugs faces the death penalty.

The detention of the Australian teenager comes nearly two years after two Australian citizens were executed for offences, souring diplomatic ties between the two nations.

