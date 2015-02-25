Australian death row prisoners Andrew Chan (C) and Myuran Sukumaran (L) are seen in a holding cell waiting to attend a review hearing in the District Court of Denpasar on the Indonesian island of Bali, in this October 8, 2010 picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Nyoman Budhiana/Antara Foto

Raji Sukumaran (centre L) and Helen Chan (centre R), the mothers of Australian death row prisoners Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, are accompanied by their sons Michael (R) and Chintu (L) as they wait before a meeting at the Indonesian Human Rights Commission in Jakarta in this February 9, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/Files

Todung Mulya Lubis, the lawyer for two convicted Australian drug traffickers on death row in Indonesia, listens to a judge inside a Jakarta courtroom February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Michael Chan (C), brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, walks with his colleague as leaves Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, walks as he leaves Kerobokan Prison after visiting his brother in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

A man wearing a mask depicting Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stands behind a bamboo fence during a student protest against Abbott in front of the Australian embassy in Jakarta February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Todung Mulya Lubis, the lawyer for two convicted Australian drug traffickers on death row in Indonesia, speaks as he exits a Jakarta courtroom February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An Indonesian student holds a placard during a protest against Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott in front of the Australian embassy in Jakarta February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

SYDNEY/JAKARTA Australia's foreign minister appealed to Indonesia's president on Wednesday to show mercy for two Australian drug traffickers due to executed in Indonesia, expressing disappointment that their latest legal appeal had been rejected.

President Joko Widodo has denied clemency to 11 convicts on death row, including the Australian nationals, ratcheting up diplomatic tensions amid repeated pleas for mercy.

Indonesia's attorney general said on Wednesday the executions, to be carried out by firing squads, would not be delayed or cancelled in the face of diplomatic pressure, but declined to specify a date.

"No matter how much pressure we face, we will keep going. I have said previously, this is about enforcing the law consistently," Attorney General H.M. Prasetyo told reporters.

About 90 percent of the preparations for the executions were completed, he said. Officials just needed to coordinate the prisoner transfers and prepare the firing squads, Prasetyo said, adding that the executions would be carried out as soon as possible.

Widodo, who took calls from Brazil, France, and the Netherlands this week - who have nationals on death row in Indonesia - has warned these nations against interfering in Indonesia's sovereign affairs.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told Sky News Australia respects Indonesia's sovereignty and legal system.

"What we are asking is that President Widodo show mercy to these two young Australians," she said. "He is a generous and forgiving man."

Indonesia has harsh penalties for drug trafficking and resumed executions in 2013 after a five-year gap.

On Tuesday, a court in Jakarta threw out an appeal by the two Australians, Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, against Widodo's rejection of their request for presidential clemency.

Lawyers for the members of the so-called Bali Nine group of Australians, convicted in 2005 as the ringleaders of a plot to smuggle heroin out of Indonesia, have said they plan to appeal. They have two weeks to file an appeal.

The Australian government has stressed that Sukumaran and Chan have been rehabilitated in prison, where they mentor younger inmates.

"They are making a contribution to the Indonesian prison system and in fact the story of their rehabilitation is something of which Indonesia can be proud," Bishop said.

"We believe their lives should be spared and they should be given a second chance."

Bishop has previously said Australia would consider recalling its ambassador to Indonesia in protest if the executions are carried out.

Brazil and the Netherlands have already withdrawn their ambassadors after Indonesia executed their citizens on drug offences last month.

