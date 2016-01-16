Armed police stand in front a house whose owner was arrested during a raid in the Langgen village in Tegal, Indonesia Central Java, January 15, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Oky Lukmansyah/Antara Foto

JAKARTA The five Islamic State militants behind Thursday's gun and bomb assault on Jakarta had planned to launch attacks on other Indonesian cities with the help of at least 12 others, police said on Saturday.

The five were killed in the Jakarta attacks and police have arrested 12 others connected to the assault.

"There were general plans targeting certain places like police and government offices, foreigners or those cooperating with foreign entities," police spokesman Anton Charliyan told reporters.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Gareth Jones)