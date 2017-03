Indonesian police stand guard near the scene of an explosion in central Jakarta April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian forensic police investigate the scene of an explosion in central Jakarta April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA An explosion at a house in central Jakarta injured four people, police said on Wednesday. The most severely injured person was hit in the chest by nails in the blast.

"An object we found had nails and a grey powder but did not have a detonator or cables," said Martin Sitompul, spokesman for Jakarta police. "It seems to have exploded because of pressure. We are still investigating."

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)