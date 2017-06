Indonesia policemen carry the coffin of their colleague Imam Gilang Adinata, a victim of a bomb blast at Kampung Melayu bus station in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Indonesian police said on Thursday they believed the Islamic State group was linked to suspected suicide bombings that killed three police officers in the capital a day earlier.

When asked by reporters whether the attacks were tied to the Islamic State group, police spokesman Awi Setyono told a news conference: "There is a link".

