JAKARTA An Indonesian community is fighting to prevent the family of one of the militants in last week's Jakarta attacks from burying his body in their village, MetroTV said on Monday, quoting residents.

Ahmad Muhazan and three other attackers launched a brazen bomb and gun assault in the heart of Indonesia's capital last week, leading to their deaths and those of four others.

"Our residents here are very tolerant, not radical, let alone kill. What (Muhazan) did has marred Islam," MetroTV quoted Nasrullah, a resident of Kedungwungu in West Java, as saying.

The village chief was mediating in talks between the family and villagers, it said.

