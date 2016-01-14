WASHINGTON The U.S. Embassy in Jakarta said on Thursday it will remain closed on Friday as a precaution following an attack by suicide bombers and gunmen in the heart of Jakarta that Indonesia blamed Islamic State.

The embassy will remain open for emergency services, it said in a statement on its website.

"Further incidents are possible. As the security situation remains fluid, U.S. citizens are advised to avoid Sari Pan Pacific Hotel and Sarinah Plaza on Jalan Thamrin and defer all non-essential travel in the city," it said.

