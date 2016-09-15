Police are seen at the port where a ferry carrying tourists to the nearby island of Lombok departed from in Padangbai, Bali Indonesia September 15, 2016. Handout via REUTERS

Tourists' luggage is seen on the dock next to a ferry boat which had an explosion while carrying passengers from the island of Bali to Lombok, at Padangbai port, Bali, Indonesia September 15, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS

A police forensic team examines a ferry boat which was carrying tourists from the island of Bali to Lombok following an explosion on board, at Padangbai port, Bali, Indonesia September 15, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana /via REUTERS

Hospital workers assist a foreign tourist who was injured from an explosion on a ferry boat traveling from the island of Bali to Lombok, at Penta Medika Hospital, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesian September 15, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Diah Iriana/via REUTERS

Emergency workers and medical teams remove the body of a victim of an explosion on a ferry boat sailing from the island of Bali to Lombok, at Penta Medika Hospital, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesian September 15, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Diah Iriana/ via REUTERS

Police and investigators examine a ferry boat which was carrying tourists from the island of Bali to Lombok following an explosion on board at Padangbai port, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia September 15, 2016, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana /via REUTERS

DENPASAR, Indonesia An explosion on a ferry carrying 35 tourists between the Indonesian resort islands of Bali and Lombok killed two people on Thursday and injured several, police said.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry said an Austrian woman was among the dead. Earlier reports had said the two casualties were a Dutch citizen and an Indonesian.

"Up to now, two people have died, but I don't know the details of their identities," said district police chief Sugeng, who, like many Indonesians, uses only one name.

Several injured tourists were being treated in hospital.

Police denied reports of a bomb attack, saying instead that they suspected a gas cylinder explosion.

"We confirm there was no bomb on board," Sugeng said. "The explosion happened because of ... a gas cylinder close to the engine."

Bali and neighbouring Lombok are two of Indonesia's most popular holiday destinations.

