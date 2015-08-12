Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
JAKARTA Indonesia's chief economic minister, Sofyan Djalil, said on Wednesday he will leave that post and take over the national planning ministry.
"I have been moved to the national planning ministry," the 61-year old told reporters at the presidential palace in Jakarta ahead of a planned cabinet reshuffle.
He is set to be replaced by former central bank governor Darmin Nasution, according to Reuters sources and media reports.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Robert Birsel)
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.