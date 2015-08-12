JAKARTA Indonesia's chief economic minister, Sofyan Djalil, said on Wednesday he will leave that post and take over the national planning ministry.

"I have been moved to the national planning ministry," the 61-year old told reporters at the presidential palace in Jakarta ahead of a planned cabinet reshuffle.

He is set to be replaced by former central bank governor Darmin Nasution, according to Reuters sources and media reports.

