Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
JAKARTA Indonesian President Joko Widodo will replace his chief economics minister and trade minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, according to several domestic media reports.
The president's office declined to comment on the reports, but said an announcement would be made later in the day.
Widodo has come under mounting pressure from his own party and the public to reshuffle his team of ministers amid signs that efforts to reverse an economic slowdown are not working.
Indonesia's gross domestic product grew at 4.67 percent in the second quarter, its slowest pace in six years.
The reshuffle will aim to reassure investors of Widodo's commitment to reviving Southeast Asia's largest economy and attracting investment, sources said.
"The emphasis of the reshuffle is on better balance - especially in the economic team - between age, experience, international exposure and language skills," said one source with knowledge of the matter.
According to media reports, former central bank governor Darmin Nasution will replace Sofyan Djalil as chief economic minister and prominent private equity executive Tom Lembong will take over the trade portfolio.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.