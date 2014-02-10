Australian beauty therapist Schapelle Corby reacts in a courtroom in Denpasar in the Indonesian island of Bali in this August 25, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Murdani Usman/Files

Australian beauty therapist Schapelle Corby sits inside a police car as she arrives at the court in Denpasar in the Indonesian resort island of Bali in this August 25, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Murdani Usman/Files

Schapelle Leigh Corby speaks to her lawyer in a court cell before her trial in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali in this February 17, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Bagus Othman/Files

Convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby is fingerprinted at the Denpasar Parole board office following her release from Kerobokan Prison in Bali, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby (R) receives instructions from a parole board officer (foreground) alongside her brother-in-law, Wayun Widyartha (L), following her release from Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, Bali, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby hugs an unidentified man during processing and fingerprinting at the Denpasar Parole board office following her release from Kerobokan Prison in Bali, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby is seated to be processed at the Denpasar Parole Board Office following her release from Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, Bali, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Indonesian police call for journalists to move back to make way for the eventual release of convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby just before she leaves Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, Bali, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby is processed at the Denpasar Parole Board Office following her release from Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, Bali, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

KEROBOKAN, Indonesia Indonesia released convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby on parole on Monday after she had served nine years in prison on the resort island of Bali.

Corby, 36, escorted from prison through a jostling crowd of reporters, must remain on the island under the conditions of her parole, and will not be allowed to return to Australia before 2017.

"She will be required to report every month," said Ketut Artha, head of Bali's correctional agency.

"To control the fulfilment of her parole, the authorities will occasionally visit her home here."

The former beauty student will live with her sister in Bali, according to media reports.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2005 for trying to smuggle 4 kg (8.8 lb) of marijuana into Bali.

Drug trafficking usually carries the death penalty in the world's fourth-largest country.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono granted Corby's clemency plea in 2012, reducing her sentence by five years because of good behaviour.

She has maintained her innocence, saying she was unaware she was carrying the drugs.

Corby was one of nearly 1,300 convicts approved for parole last week, the Justice Ministry said in a statement, because she "fulfilled substantive and administrative requirements as laid out by the law".

A small group of Indonesian lawmakers at the weekend protested against her early release, saying it went against efforts to establish a zero-tolerance policy for drugs.

"The government talks about tightening remissions for corruption, terrorism and drug suspects but actually for drug trafficking, this isn't the case especially if you look at Corby's parole," parliamentarian Eva Kusuma Sundari told media.

The release comes at a time of heightened tension between the neighbours over Australia's handling of asylum-seekers who attempt to reach the country via Indonesia and revelations last year that the Australian government spied on top Indonesians.

(Reporting by Tommy Ardiansyah; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Robert Birsel)