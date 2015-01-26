JAKARTA The deputy chief of Indonesia's anti-graft agency will submit his resignation letter on Monday, days after the police named him a suspect in a false testimony case, an agency official said.

Police on Friday detained and questioned Bambang Widjojanto, deputy chief of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), for a case dating from 2010, fuelling tension between two law enforcement bodies that have long had strained relations.

"Bambang will submit his resignation letter today," Johan Budi, KPK's deputy for corruption prevention, told Reuters.

Widjojanto, who told domestic media on Saturday he was considering resigning, was not immediately available for comment.

