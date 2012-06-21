Youths sit on a sofa after evacuating from burnt houses after an an Indonesian airforce Fokker 27 turboprop plane crashed in Jakarta June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Military personnel gather at the crash site of an Indonesian air force Fokker 27 turboprop in a suburb of Jakarta in this still image taken from video, June 21, 2012. The plane with seven people on board crashed into houses in a suburb of the capital Jakarta on Thursday during a training flight, setting up to 8 houses on fire, local media and Indonesian air force spokesman, Azman Yunus, said. REUTERS/Metro TV via REUTERS TV

Air force soldiers stand near the wreck of an Indonesian air force Fokker 27 turboprop plane at housing complex in Jakarta Juny 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Residents stand near their furniture after evacuating from burnt houses an Indonesian airforce Fokker 27 turboprop plane crashed in Jakarta June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Residents stand near debris from a burnt housing complex after it was hit byan Indonesian airforce Fokker 27 turboprop plane in Jakarta June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian air force soldiers stand near the wreckage an Indonesian airforce Fokker 27 turboprop plane at a housing complex in Jakarta June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Teguh Windarto

JAKARTA An Indonesian air force Fokker 27 turboprop plane crashed in a suburb of the capital Jakarta on Thursday, killing six people on board and setting up to eight houses on fire, an air force spokesman said.

The plane crashed at 2.45 p.m. local time (0745 GMT) while trying to land at Jakarta's Halim airport, which serves mainly as an air force base, after a training flight.

The only survivor was the co-pilot, who was injured, air force spokesman Azman Yunus said. It was not clear if there were casualties among people in the houses.

Air accidents are common across the sprawling Indonesian archipelago. In May, a Russian passenger jet carrying 45 people crashed into the side of a volcano after taking off from the same airport. No survivors were found.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)