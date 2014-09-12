Heather Mack, the daughter of an American woman found dead inside a suitcase on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, gestures while in custody in a police station in Denpasar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Putu Setia

JAKARTA A U.S. teenager detained in Bali in connection with the grisly murder of her mother was due to be questioned for a second time on Friday after so far refusing to answer questions, police said.

Heather Mack, 19, from Chicago, and her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, 21, were arrested on Aug. 13 as suspects in the death of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, whose battered body was found in a suitcase in a taxi outside the resort island of Bali's luxury St. Regis hotel.

"There were no results from the first examination because she refused to answer any questions," said Bali police spokesman Hery Wiyanto, adding that Mack underwent more psychological tests this week.

Mack has hired a new Indonesian lawyer, replacing a police-appointed legal representative.

An official at the hospital that conducted the autopsy on von Wiese-Mack said she had been repeatedly hit on the face and head with a blunt object.

Mack and her mother had a troubled relationship and von Wiese-Mack had frequently reported that her daughter punched and bit her, according to police reports cited by Chicago media.

Von Wiese-Mack's husband, and Heather's father, was classical music composer James Mack, who died in 2006.

The two suspects have not been formally charged with a crime. Under Indonesian law, charges would follow an investigation that could take weeks.

