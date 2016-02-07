JAKARTA Bootleg liquor has killed at least two dozen people in a village in Indonesia's Central Java province over the last few days, MetroTV said on Sunday quoting police.

Police have arrested two people in the village of Sleman for selling homemade liquor that was believed to have contained harmful substances. Twenty-two others are being treated at hospitals.

"Police have sent the hard liquors mixed with harmful substances to the laboratory in Semarang to be tested," MetroTV quoted Sleman police chief Yulianto as saying.

Deaths from moonshine are common in Indonesia, particularly in rural areas where many villagers are unable to afford licensed spirits.

