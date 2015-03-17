An Indonesian official (L) escorts U.S. couple Heather Mack (R) and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer (C) as they walk to court, at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

CHICAGO A Chicago-area teenager imprisoned in Bali on accusations of killing her mother, has given birth to a baby girl, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Heather Mack, 19, gave birth to the baby via caesarean section on Tuesday in an Indonesian hospital, said Anthony Scifo, who is Mack's civil attorney.

Mack and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer could face the death penalty if found guilty of murdering Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, whose battered body was found stuffed into a bloody suitcase outside a luxury hotel in August.

The baby's name is Stella.

Police in Indonesia said in September that Schaefer had confessed to killing Wiese-Mack in an argument. Schaefer has been charged with premeditated murder and Mack is charged with assisting him.

Mack has sued in Cook County court to get access to her trust fund to pay for her criminal defence in Bali. A judge has granted her $119,000 so far from the trust fund. Scifo, who is representing her in that legal process, said the next hearing on the matter is on Friday in Chicago.

