Lindsay Sandiford of Britain covers her face as she sits in a courtroom and listens to the judge during her trial in Denpasar at the Indonesian resort island of Bali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

DENPASAR, Indonesia An Indonesian court sentenced a middle-aged British woman to death on Tuesday for smuggling cocaine worth more than $2.5 million (1.5 million pounds) into the resort island of Bali.

Lindsay Sandiford, 56, was found guilty of smuggling 4.8 kg (11 lbs) of the drug hidden in the lining of her suitcase on a flight from Bangkok in May.

Sandiford, who was accompanied by a translator, covered her face several times with a head scarf as she listened to the verdict being read out.

It was not clear if she would appeal. Prosecutors had initially sought a jail term for Sandiford, taking into account her age.

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug trafficking laws in the world, with many foreigners languishing in jail on Bali.

The so-called Bali Nine were arrested in 2005 and found guilty of attempting to smuggle more than 8 kg of heroin into Australia. Their sentences ranged from 15 years' jail to death.

