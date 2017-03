JAKARTA Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Wednesday the Greece crisis is "quite worrying" but that the impact on indonesia won't be significant.

"Impact from Greece can be controlled," he told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Credit Suisse said Malaysia and Indonesia could be the most fragile economies if the Greek crisis stalls economic recovery in the euro area.

(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)