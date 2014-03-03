JAKARTA Indonesia's trade balance reversed into deficit in January as a ban in mineral shipments hit the country's exports, just as its worryingly large current-account deficit is narrowing.

The ability of Southeast Asia's largest economy to withstand selling in emerging markets earlier this year, however, suggests Bank Indonesia will have some room to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next Thursday.

Indonesia remains vulnerable to capital outflows as investors remain anxious over its current-account deficit despite the country's ongoing economic recovery. But improving fundamentals has helped it regain footing, with the rupiah now Asia's best performer so far this year.

The government said the introduction of a ban on shipments of mineral ore from January 12 was partly to blame for the drop in exports.

"The reversion to a trade deficit could weigh on the rupiah and markets. The ore export ban has undone the improvements to the current-account deficit from tighter monetary policy and weaker rupiah," said Hak Bin Chua, an economist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

Data from the statistics bureau showed a trade deficit of $440 million, after the country posted a $1.52 billion surplus the previous month, its largest in two years. A Reuters poll of analysts had projected a surplus of $400 million for January.

On Monday, Indonesia also reported that February annual inflation eased on declining food prices to 7.75 percent versus 8.22 percent in January. But core inflation ticked up slightly, bolstered by prices of gold and processed food.

Exports in January fell a worse-than-expected 5.79 percent from a year earlier, as miners rushed their shipments last year in anticipation of higher export taxes after a mineral export ban came into effect on January 12.

Data from Bank Indonesia showed a jump in exports of nickel and bauxite between July and December.

The rupiah pared earlier gains, trading at 11,570 to the U.S. dollar, compared with the previous close of 11,604.

Overall in January, imports fell 3.46 percent compared with a 0.79 percent drop the previous month.

"At least, inflation has continued to trend down. Inflation in food and transport/communications has been stabilising and indeed, trending down. The impact from the fuel price hike last year has pretty much subsided by now; expect CPI inflation to continue easing going forward," economist Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS Bank, said in a report.

Economists polled had expected January exports to grow 2.8 percent from a year earlier and imports to fall 1.20 percent.

Struggling with surging imports to meet domestic demand and weak structural reform, the current-account deficit in the G20 economy hit 3.3 percent of gross domestic product for 2013.

Bank Indonesia at February's policy meeting said it would maintain tight monetary policy and remain watchful over inflationary risks.

The central bank has since last June raised its policy rate by 175 basis points to keep the economy from overheating and raise market confidence after a sharp sell-off in the rupiah.

On Monday, a manufacturing survey showed Indonesia's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in February due to weaker growth in new orders and disruptions to suppliers' delivery times, partly from floods and a volcanic distruption in East Java.

