JAKARTA Indonesia's manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in February due to weaker growth in new orders, and suppliers' delivery times for goods deteriorated due to disruptions, an HSBC Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed.

The purchasing managers' index in February was 50.5, down from 51.0 in January. A survey reading above 50.0 signals expansion in manufacturing activity and one below that means contraction.

The survey said growth of new orders eased compared with January. Some firms reported higher incoming orders due to sustained growth in demand, while others noted a decline caused by floods and the eruption of Mount Kelud in East Java.

"To a degree, the marginal improvement in manufacturing conditions in February reflects the dampening effects that the floods and volcanic eruptions made on domestic demand," said Su Sian Lim, economist at HSBC.

The moderation in domestic demand could be a reflection of the impact of aggressive monetary and macro-prudential policy tightening since mid last year, Lim added.

In the survey, export orders rose for the 2nd consecutive month on stronger demand from Indonesia's major trading counterpart countries.

Manufacturers cited slower delivery times caused by poor road conditions, floods and raw material shortages at vendors, dragging the suppliers' delivery times index to its lowest mark in the history of the survey.

Firms surveyed also reported rising input costs, while the rate of inflation eased to its lowest in six months. As a result, 16 percent of respondents reported higher factory gate charges and 1 percent noted a reduction.

