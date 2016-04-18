JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as a four-month transition period to adoption of a new benchmark period begins.

All but one of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters said Bank Indonesia (BI) will keep the current benchmark BIPG at 6.75 percent, a reference rate for 12-month money market instruments. The other one said BI will cut the rate by 25 basis points.

Starting Aug. 19, BI will start using the seven-day reverse repurchase rate - now at 5.50 percent - as the benchmark. On Thursday, it will announce two rates, the current and the new benchmark.

The central bank has eased policy at every meeting so far this year, cutting three times by a total of 75 bps.

Most analysts in the poll expect BI to keep the key rate at its current level at least through the end of June.

BI Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said on Friday the bank still has room to ease policy, but it will be cautious in making such a move.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)