Indonesia President Joko Widodo (R) talks to elementary school students, playing the role of young reporters, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, October 20, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Widodo S Jusuf/Antara Foto

JAKARTA Indonesia will announce a fifth round of stimulus measures aimed at reviving economic growth on Thursday, the president said.

"Tomorrow morning there will be (an announcement of) the fifth instalment of the policy package. We will keep on issuing instalments for short and medium term (effect)," President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

Widodo's administration rolled out a series of stimulus measures from September, including lowering energy prices, cutting red tape and reforming the minimum wage formula.

During the second quarter, annual economic growth slowed to 4.67 percent, the lowest rate in six years.

