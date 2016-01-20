JAKARTA Indonesia will allow foreign investors to own a bigger proportion in the tourism sector in the latest revision of the "negative investment list", the chief of its investment board said on Wednesday.

Franky Sibarani told reporters that foreigners may be allowed to run big travel bureaus although they may still be required to partner with local businesses.

Foreigners will not be allowed to run small travel agencies or be guides, he added.

Indonesia's government is currently in the process of revising the negative list - a list of sectors restricted to foreign funds.

(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)