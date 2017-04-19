Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
JAKARTA Former Indonesian education minister, Anies Baswedan, who is well ahead in unofficial counts in Jakarta's election, pledged to safeguard diversity and unity after a bitterly fought campaign to lead the capital of the Muslim majority nation.
"Our focus is social justice, ending inequality and our commitment is to safeguard diversity and unity," Baswedan told a news conference.
He said he would be in touch with his rival and the incumbent Christian and ethnic Chinese governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Bill Tarrant)
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.