Governor of Indonesia's capital Basuki Tjahaja Purnama shows his ballot during an election for Jakarta's governor in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (L), a candidate in the running to lead the Indonesian capital Jakarta, and his wife Annisa Pohan, show his ballot during an election for Jakarta's governor in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 15, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS

Anies Baswedan (C), a candidate in the running to lead the Indonesian capital Jakarta, is seen with his wife Fery Farhati Ganis (L) and his daughter Mutiara Annisa Baswedan as he casts his ballot during an election for Jakarta's governor in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 15, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA The incumbent governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, was neck and neck with rival Anies Baswedan in the race to lead the Indonesian capital, early counting by private pollsters showed.

Former education minister Baswedan had secured 40.54 percent of the votes, just ahead of Purnama in second place with 39.43 percent, based on a quick sample count of around 10 percent of the vote by a private polling firm SMRC. The other candidate, Agus Yudhoyono, was in third place with 20.03 percent.

The Jakarta poll was overshadowed by religious tensions, with major Islamist protests against Christian Purnama, and is being widely seen as a proxy battle for the presidential election in 2019.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote a runoff is expected between the two candidates with the most votes.

