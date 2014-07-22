JAKARTA Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto wants a two-week delay in announcing the result of the election to allow investigations into allegations of mass cheating, a top aide said on Tuesday.

The Elections Commission is due to announce the result of the July 9 election later in the day. Most unofficial counts put his rival Joko "Jokowi" Widodo just ahead in what has been the tightest presidential race in Indonesia's history.

"All we are asking for is time to study (the allegations). I think we are being reasonable," Prabowo's aide and younger brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, told Reuters. He said he believed the actual voting showed that Prabowo was the winner.

