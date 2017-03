Indonesia's presidential candidate Joko Widodo (L) reacts as he listens to an elder woman's speech to support him during a campaign rally in Majalengka, West Java province June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has a nine percentage point lead over ex-general Prabowo Subianto with less than two weeks before Indonesia's July 9 presidential election, according to the latest opinion poll published on Friday.

In a survey of 790 voters between June 5-24, the state-funded Indonesian Institute of Science found 43 percent support for Jokowi, 34 percent for Prabowo, with 23 percent undecided.

All of Indonesia's polls show Jokowi leading Prabowo but the gap between the two was narrowing.

