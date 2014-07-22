JAKARTA Indonesian ex-general Prabowo Subianto has not withdrawn as a presidential candidate, but has pulled out of the official vote count, a party official said on Tuesday.

"We are not withdrawing from the election process, but we have withdrawn from the vote tabulation process," Aryo Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker with Prabowo's Gerindra party and his nephew, told Reuters.

He had earlier said that his uncle was withdrawing from the election, leaving his rival, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, as the sole candidate. Jokowi is widely tipped to win the July 9 race with the final result due to be announced later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Mike Collett-White)