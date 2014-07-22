JAKARTA Indonesia's ex-general Prabowo Subianto has not withdrawn as a presidential candidate, but has pulled out of the official vote count, a party official said on Tuesday.

"We are not withdrawing from the election process, but we have withdrawn from the vote tabulation process," Aryo Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker with Prabowo's Gerindra party and his nephew, told Reuters.

He was clarifying earlier comments to Reuters that his uncle was withdrawing from the election, leaving his rival, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, as the sole candidate.

Jokowi is widely tipped to win the July 9 ballot with the final result due to be announced later on Tuesday.

Other members of Prabowo's coalition had also said he was pulling out of the election process.

Earlier, Prabowo told reporters that he was withdrawing from the "ongoing process", widely interpreted as meaning that his team was pulling its people out of the Elections Commission.

