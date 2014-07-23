Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto delivers a statement to the media in Jakarta July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

JAKARTA The losing candidate in Indonesia's presidential election, ex-general Prabowo Subianto, will challenge the result in the Constitutional Court, his team's chief lawyer said on Wednesday.

The Elections Commission declared Joko "Jokowi" Widodo the winner on Tuesday in the closely fought July 9 presidential election. The Prabowo team says there was large-scale cheating and accused the commission of not properly investigating the allegations.

"We have decided to bring this case to the Constitutional Court (within three days)," the head of Prabowo's legal team, Mahendradatta, told reporters.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Ron Popeski)