JAKARTA Indonesia's Elections Commission does not see any reason to delay the announcement of the official result of the July 9 presidential election, an agency official told Reuters.

"So far we have not encountered anything that would postpone the final results announcement or the recapitulation process," said elections commissioner Sigit Pamungkas, adding that it could announce the results earlier than Tuesday's deadline.

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto earlier on Sunday indicated he would not accept the result due to alleged cheating.

His rival, Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, is expected to be announced the winner of Indonesia's closest presidential election ever.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; writing by Randy Fabi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)