JAKARTA Ex-general Prabowo Subianto's expected loss in the Indonesian presidential election took its toll on Thursday on shares of companies controlled by his key supporters.

Several respected private, or quick counts, of votes in Wednesday's election put the winner as Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who is generally seen by investors as more positive for the economy.

The official result is due around July 22.

"Some investors may have reacted to the quick count that shows that Jokowi is the winner and sold shares linked to the Prabowo camp," said Reza Priyambada, head of research at Jakarta-based Trust Securities.

"They may feel that these stocks are less attractive if Prabowo does not win, even though this may not be based on fundamentals. It's more of a matter of perception."

The overall Jakarta market rose more than 2 percent to a one-year high on expectations of a Jokowi presidency.

Shares of heavily-indebted coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk, part of the Bakrie Group, dropped as much as 5 percent. Its media arm, Visi Media Asia, plunged as much as 7.5 percent.

Aburizal Bakrie, the patriarch of the Bakrie Group, is also the chairman of Indonesia's second-biggest political party, Golkar, which supports Prabowo.

Shares of several listed companies in the MNC Group, led by tycoon and Prabowo supporter Hary Tanoesoedibjo, fell between 1-6 percent. The stocks are PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk, PT Global Mediacom Tbk, PT MNC Land Tbk and PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Matt Driskill)