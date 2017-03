JAKARTA Indonesia's elections commission said on Tuesday it will announce the result of the presidential election at 8 p.m. local time (1400 BST).

Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is widely expected to be declared the next leader of the world's third-biggest democracy. Former General Prabowo Subianto had earlier attacked the elections commission, calling it "unfair and not open."

