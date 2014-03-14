Jakarta's Governor Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, is surrounded by residents during his visit to inspect the aftermath of a slum fire area in west Jakarta April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

JAKARTA Indonesia's main opposition PDI-P party on Friday named Jakarta's hugely popular governor, Joko Widodo, as its candidate for this year's presidential election.

Opinion polls show Jokowi, as he is popularly known, far in front in the race for president. The election is on July 9.

In just over a year as governor of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, he has won national popularity for his straight forward style.

"We are nominating Jokowi as presidential candidate," Hasto Kristianto, vice-secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)