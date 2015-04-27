Fatimah (R), wife of Nigerian death row prisoner Sylvester Obiekwe Nwolise walks after a visit to the prison island of Nusakambangan at Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Michael Chan (C), brother of Australian death-row prisoner Andrew Chan, talks to reporters at Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Indonesian authorities will execute two Australian drug convicts this week, despite a court decision to hear the pair's legal challenge to the president's denial of clemency, the Attorney General's Office said on Monday.

Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are among a group of nine convicts to be executed by firing squad this week, said Tony Spontana, spokesman for the attorney general's office.

The timing of the execution will be announced on Tuesday morning.

Indonesia's Constitutional Court has agreed to consider a last-ditch challenge by the two Australian, a lawyer representing the pair had said, raising hopes their execution could be delayed.

