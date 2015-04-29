Loud explosion heard in St Petersburg building, no one hurt
ST PETERSBURG A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
SYDNEY Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Wednesday he was recalling nation's ambassador to Indonesia in protest against the execution of two Australian drug smugglers.
"We respect Indonesia's sovereignty but we do deplore what's been done and this cannot be simply business as usual," Abbott told reporters in Canberra.
"I want to stress that this is a very important relationship between Australia and Indonesia but it has suffered as a result of what's been done over the last few hours."
Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan were executed by firing squad along with six other drug convicts from several countries shortly after midnight on Wednesday, local media said.
Ambassador Paul Gibson will return to Australia at the end of the week, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.
BEIRUT The Syrian government set conditions on Thursday for any international inquiry into a suspected chemical attack that killed scores of people, saying it must not be "politicised" and should set out from Damascus and not Turkey.
BANGKOK Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed a new constitution at a glittering palace ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.