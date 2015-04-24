BRUSSELS Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Friday she feared the worst about two Australians facing execution on drug charges in Indonesia and appealed to President Joko Widodo to show mercy.

"I fear that Indonesia will seek to proceed with the execution of the two Australian citizens. I am deeply and profoundly concerned by this," Bishop told reporters during a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"I again appeal to President Widodo to show mercy, to have a change of heart and to grant clemency to these two Australian citizens," she said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)