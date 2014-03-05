JAKARTA A naval officer was killed and dozens injured when an explosion ripped through a navy ammunitions warehouse in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday.
Military spokesman Iskandar Sitompul told reporters: "There were 87 victims. One of them died...and one remains in the intensive care unit."
Nearly 150 naval officers were stationed nearby when the warehouse blew up around mid-day. He said an electrical short circuit was suspected to have triggered the explosion.
"We want to emphasise there was no sabotage and that it was an accident," Sitompul added.
