An Indonesian flag is seen at a Navy ammunition warehouse, after an explosion took place in Pondok Dayung island, Jakarta March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A wooden boat sails pass the facade of a Navy ammunition warehouse, damaged by an explosion, at Pondok Dayung island in Jakarta March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian flag is seen after an explosion took place in a Navy ammunition warehouse in Pondok Dayung island in Jakarta March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA A naval officer was killed and dozens injured when an explosion ripped through a navy ammunitions warehouse in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday.

Military spokesman Iskandar Sitompul told reporters: "There were 87 victims. One of them died...and one remains in the intensive care unit."

Nearly 150 naval officers were stationed nearby when the warehouse blew up around mid-day. He said an electrical short circuit was suspected to have triggered the explosion.

"We want to emphasise there was no sabotage and that it was an accident," Sitompul added.

(Reporting by Jakarta bureau, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Ron Popeski)