JAKARTA A second accident at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's huge Indonesian copper mine in under three weeks threatened on Friday to cause a prolonged closure there and hit global supplies of the metal.

A driver was fighting for his life after his truck was covered in wet muck, the company said, prompting a union official to call on his members to stop work at Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine.

The latest accident also raised questions over how much longer Freeport will be able to supply its customers and further strains relations between the firm and labour unions.

"The company regrets that an accident occurred while it was performing approved maintenance activities in the DOZ (Deep Ore Zone) underground mine," Freeport Indonesia said in a statement. "Wet ore material (wet muck) flowed from an ore bin covering a truck and its operator.

"This event was not the result of any collapse of the mine tunnel ... and does not in any way reflect upon the integrity of the mine."

Earlier on Friday, Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa asked the company to stop all activities at the remote complex in west Papua, and to review safety systems.

Freeport suspended operations at the complex in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training area in another tunnel, away from the site of its main operations, caved in on 38 workers.

Twenty-eight people died in the disaster, one of the worst mining accidents in Indonesia's history.

"The victim is still in a critical condition. Hopefully, we can save his life," Solossa told Reuters by telephone. He had earlier said the worker had been killed.

The accidents could have a bearing on contract renegotiations between the Indonesian government and the company, which is trying to obtain a extension beyond 2021.

A separatist movement has also long since pushed for a greater share of resource revenues in Papua.

The accidents have raised concerns among copper traders over whether Freeport will have to default on shipments to customers. The company has repeatedly declined to reveal exact data on the size of its stockpiles or how long these will permit shipments to continue in the absence of fresh output.

They also raise issues about Freeport's ambitious plans to turn Grasberg into the world's biggest underground mining complex after 2016 when its open pit operations are due to end. Open pit mining currently accounts for two-thirds of production.

"You have to ask questions of Freeport," a Singapore-based industry source said. "Is it the result of a seismic event, or has the underground mine become unsafe after the recent collapse?"

FORCE MAJEURE IN 2011

Industry sources say large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and around three days on site.

Freeport declared a force majeure on some concentrate sales about one month into a 2011 strike, freeing itself from some of its contractual supply obligations.

There was no immediate impact on copper prices on Friday with benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange trading at $7,268.75 a tonne, slightly higher than where it was trading after the mine closure.

Freeport said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations at the mine, which also holds the world's largest gold reserves. The union had reiterated work would not resume until all investigations into the May 14 accident were complete.

"This latest accident shows how Freeport management is arrogant after they have forced themselves and the workers to go back to work and re-start production activity," Solossa said.

"That's why the union calls on all workers to stop working at all Freeport mining areas," said Solossa. The union represents about 18,000 of the mine's 24,000 workers.

After the May 14 tunnel collapse, the company and the union put on hold pay talks that began on May 13.

Freeport Indonesia's sales are expected to reach 1.1 billion lb of copper and 1.2 million ounces of gold in 2013, up 54 percent and 31 percent over 2012, respectively.

Open-pit mining at Grasberg normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore a day, while underground operations yield 80,000 tonnes.

The problems at the mine have helped underpin copper prices, although a prolonged shutdown would be necessary to hit world supplies, which are still seen in a small surplus this year.

(Additional reporting by Sam Wanda in Timika, Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor in Jakarta, and Melanie Burton in Singapore; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Anthony Barker)