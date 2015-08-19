JAKARTA Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday urged ministers in his newly reshuffled cabinet to spend their budgets and called for a "massive" cut in red tape to revive slowing growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Many economists say growth this year will miss a government target of 5.0 percent to 5.2 percent, as several of Widodo's ambitious plans to improve infrastructure have been entangled in red tape.

"The president considers it important that the government implement massive deregulation to ease licensing for businesses, investment and procurement of goods and services," presidential spokesman Teten Masduki said in a statement.

Widodo had urged his cabinet to cut back on decrees, regulations, and other paperwork, he added.

The president set up a one-stop service for all business licenses in January but many public and private sector investments have struggled to get off the ground because of bureaucratic requirements.

In the six months through June, Widodo's administration has only disbursed 10 percent of the funds earmarked for investment, while spending less than 40 percent of its budget.

"I've been saying this since January, because it relates to economic growth," Widodo said. "So, once again, concentrate on budget absorption, because the money is there."

Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew about 4.7 percent in each of the first two quarters, its slowest pace since 2009, amid waning domestic demand and weakening prices for coal and commodities, key earners for the country.

Eight months into the fiscal year, capital spending had only reached 20 percent of the budgeted amount, Widodo said.

"It's already mid-August and it's still only 20 percent," he added.

Widodo on Friday unveiled a proposed 2016 budget built on assumptions that economic growth will reach 5.5 percent next year.

The state budget and regional government budgets had a multiplier effect on the economy, said Bahlil Lahadalia, chairman of an association of young entrepreneurs.

"They are literally the food on people's tables," Lahadalia added. "With only 20 percent of the budget disbursed, the government is making them starve."

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Jakarta bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)