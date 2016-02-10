Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday he may consider including members of new political parties in his cabinet in a future reshuffle.

"It is in process," Widodo told Reuters in an interview at the presidential palace, adding that erstwhile opposition parties like Golkar, which is also the country's second-biggest, may be featured in a new line-up.

Widodo's ruling coalition has four major parties, all of which control seats in the cabinet.

Several former opposition parties like Golkar and the National Mandate Party (PAN) have pledged their support for the government in recent months.

Only one party, failed presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra, remains in opposition.

Widodo's last reshuffle in August was aimed boosting investor sentiment in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and was seen to be largely free of political interference from his backing coalition.

Six cabinet ministers were replaced in that reshuffle including the chief economics and trade ministers.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and John Chalmers; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)